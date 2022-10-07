World
Zelensky’s office denied information about his decision to attend the G20 summit
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, October 7 – RIA Novosti. Press Secretary of Vladimir Zelensky Sergey Nikiforov denied the information about Zelensky’s decision to attend the G20 summit.
“No, the final decision has not yet been made,” Nikiforov’s words are quoted by the Ukrainian online edition Strana.ua.
Earlier, Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE Husin Bagis said in an interview with the Emirati National edition that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky agreed to attend the G20 summit.
Putin has previously said that he has an invitation to the G20 summit in Bali, but, when deciding on his personal participation, he will see how the situation develops.
20:19
Russia will take part in the G20 summit, but the format has not been determined, Peskov said
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report