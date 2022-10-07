The Foreign Ministry announced an increase in the activity of the nuclear forces of Western countries

UN, October 7 – RIA Novosti. Russia has recorded signs that indicate an increase in the activity of the nuclear forces of Western countries, said Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy head of the Russian delegation at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly.

“So, literally a week ago, US representatives actually threatened through the media with the possibility of inflicting a decapitating strike on the Russian capital. And this was not from the lips of politicians, but from the military. If Washington considers such rhetoric responsible and acceptable, then in this hall the vast majority of countries will not agree with this,” he stressed.