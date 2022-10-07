World

The Foreign Ministry announced an increase in the activity of the nuclear forces of Western countries

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






UN, October 7 – RIA Novosti. Russia has recorded signs that indicate an increase in the activity of the nuclear forces of Western countries, said Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy head of the Russian delegation at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly.
“We have recorded signs indicating an increase in the activity of the nuclear forces of Western countries,” Vorontsov said.
He also drew attention to the “irresponsible rhetoric” of the West.
“So, literally a week ago, US representatives actually threatened through the media with the possibility of inflicting a decapitating strike on the Russian capital. And this was not from the lips of politicians, but from the military. If Washington considers such rhetoric responsible and acceptable, then in this hall the vast majority of countries will not agree with this,” he stressed.
21:22

The Foreign Ministry responded to statements about Moscow’s alleged threats to use nuclear weapons

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Demonstration in the United Kingdom demands the release of Julian Assange | News

54 mins ago

At least 12 dead leaves bus fire in India | News

2 hours ago

North Korea launches a new projectile over the Sea of ​​Japan | News

4 hours ago

Explosion at gas station in Ireland causes ten deaths | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.