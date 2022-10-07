Russia hosts informal meeting of CIS heads of state | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) held this Friday in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg an informal meeting of the heads of state and government of the member countries.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia to take control of Zaporizhia NPP

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who offered the opening remarks, noted that “apart from Ukraine, where really tragic events take place, unfortunately conflicts also arise between other nearby states of the post-Soviet space.”

Within the framework of the informal meeting of the organization that brings together a dozen states of the post-Soviet space, the Russian president emphasized that this situation “undoubtedly requires the development of measures.”

Similarly, the head of state pointed out that “it is important to exchange opinions about the progress of our cooperation in the field of the fight against terrorism, crime, drug trafficking and corruption.”

At the same time, Putin assured that “the development of the trade and investment association within the framework of the CIS” constitutes a priority for the Astana format summit scheduled to be held next week.

At the same time, he stressed the increase in the trade flow between the member countries of the CIS while emphasizing that this will allow a “more energetic transition” to monetary sovereignty, as well as the fact that this situation does not respond “to any political situation”.

In this sense, the head of the Kremlin stressed that “last year the commercial exchange between Russia and the CIS countries increased by 30 percent, to 96,000 million dollars, and in the first half of this year, in another 7 percent.”

The organization, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021, welcomes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report