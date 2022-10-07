Russia rejects UN HRC resolution on human rights, MFA says

MOSCOW, October 7 – RIA Novosti. Russia resolutely rejects the resolution adopted by the UN Human Rights Council, will ignore the established special mechanism of the Human Rights Council and refuses to cooperate with it, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On Friday, the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council, at the initiative of 26 EU countries, approved a draft resolution “The situation of human rights in the Russian Federation.”

Yesterday, 20:26 The Foreign Ministry pointed out to the French ambassador that disruptions to UN Security Council meetings are unacceptable

“Russia, resolutely rejecting the resolution adopted today and the false accusations contained in it, will ignore the established special mechanism of the Human Rights Council and refuse to cooperate with it,” the commentary on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry says.

The department’s statement emphasizes that the resolution is based on well-known insinuations about the “persecution” of civil society representatives, “activists and human rights activists”, and sexual minorities in Russia. The “concerns” listed in the draft do not reflect the real state of affairs and cannot serve as a basis for creating the post of HRC Special Rapporteur for Russia, which is the final product of the anti-Russian document, the Foreign Ministry noted.

“At the same time, this initiative has nothing to do with concern for human rights in general and Russians in particular. This is an attempt to create another lever to put pressure on Russia in the human rights area. We consider this initiative as another attempt to punish our country for holding independent foreign and domestic policy,” the statement also says.

It highlights the significant fact that out of the 47 states of the Council, 30 countries refused to support the document prepared by the EU – almost two-thirds of the composition of this body.

“At the same time, we will continue to defend our priorities in the Human Rights Council, the main of which was and remains the strengthening of a constructive, equal international dialogue on the promotion and protection of human rights. We are convinced that the main task of the UN Human Rights Council is to ensure adherence to universal human values, and not momentary interests of a narrow circle of Western political elites,” the ministry said in a statement.