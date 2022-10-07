World

Biden ran away from journalists after the question about Putin

MOSCOW, October 7 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden ran away from journalists who asked him to talk about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
The footage published by a RIA Novosti correspondent shows how the American leader, after a press approach, walked towards the helicopter that was waiting for him. At that moment, the journalist asked if he would talk about the Russian president, after which Biden ran across the lawn from reporters. Then the president slowed down, walked up to the gangplank, saluted the military who met him and climbed on board.
The American leader, who turns 80 this year, has become the oldest president of the United States in history. Critics constantly accuse him of mental decline, citing frequent gaffes and mistakes he makes.
So, a week ago, he could not leave the stage without outside help, and before that he called his vice president Kamala Harris the president, confused the names of countries and stumbled when boarding a plane.
Biden’s mental abilities were questioned after another embarrassment

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

