Native of Russia injured in shooting in Canadian Esterel, media reported

MOSCOW, October 7 – RIA Novosti. Three people were injured in a shooting in Esterel, Canada, including a native of Russia familiar with the “swindler Anna”, La Presse newspaper reports, citing sources.
Earlier it was reported that the FBI is investigating the actions of a native of Ukraine, who posed as the heiress of European bankers, last year she visited the estate of former US President Donald Trump and played golf with him.
Three people were injured in the shooting, according to sources. It is noted that the newspaper does not have information about the current condition of the victims.
Multiple sources have confirmed to La Presse that one of the victims is Valery Tarasenko, 54, a Russian native who has been involved in a number of financial disputes.
According to the newspaper, we are talking about a person who is familiar with a native of Ukraine, Inna Yashchinina, who posed as the heiress of the Rothschilds (previously, the media reported on the story of a swindler who introduced herself as Anna Rothschild).
According to Yaschinina, Tarasenko’s family initially hired her to look after Valery’s underage daughter, but over time, he began to “aggressively control” her. The man allegedly took her passport and car keys, followed her.
