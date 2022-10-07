Media: US reconnaissance aircraft flew over the site of the explosion near Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW, October 7 – RIA Novosti. A US Navy reconnaissance aircraft flew near the site of the accident on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline a few hours after the incident, Reuters writes.

“A US Navy reconnaissance aircraft flew near the site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline breakthrough in the Baltic Sea a few hours after the first damage appeared,” the agency reports, citing the studied data on the movements of equipment.

According to the report, “Washington described the flight as routine.”

The P-8A Poseidon aircraft, which took off from Iceland, was over the North Sea when seismologists recorded an explosion on the pipeline, before which it made two normal circles over Poland, and then headed towards the pipeline area in the Baltic Sea, the report said.

September 28, 21:19 Flightradar spotted US Navy helicopters in the area of ​​emergency on Nord Stream

The Navy told the agency that the flight was not related to what happened at Nord Stream. Analysts who analyzed the flight data indicated that the US Navy aircraft at different times approached the accident site by 24 and 4 kilometers, the report adds.

The attacks took place on September 26 at once on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe – Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany, Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the timing of repairs.