Russia will take control of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered the transfer of management of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant by issuing a decree to include the plant’s facilities on the list of federal assets.

Putin signs treaties of accession to Russia of new regions

According to the decree, “the Russian government will take steps to establish federal ownership of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and other facilities necessary for its operation.”

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers will have until January 1, 2028 to determine the details of the use of financial and other resources in order to ensure the safety of the nuclear power plant and issue the necessary licenses.

“The President decided to grant the joint-stock company, the Zaporizhia NPP Operating Organization, the status of a nuclear power operating organization to operate and/or suspend the operation of nuclear power facilities at the Zaporizhia NPP, with their own resources or with the participation of other organizations,” says a note from the Kremlin.

The executive order establishes that all permits for the use of nuclear energy issued with respect to the plant before September 30, 2022 remain in force, until new licenses are issued in accordance with the laws of Russia that regulate the use of energy. nuclear.

Previously, the advisor to the head of the Russian state-owned company for nuclear energy, Renat Karchaa, stated that “an operating organization has been created (…) The Russian Federation will be the owner of the complex in everything related to the nuclear power plant.”

For his part, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, announced this day that he was traveling to the Ukrainian capital to analyze the establishment of a protection zone around the plant.

The Russian authorities have denounced the attacks by the Ukrainian army against the nuclear plant, which could have dire consequences not only for the immediate territory, but for other European nations.

This nuclear power plant is the largest in Europe, both in terms of number of units and installed capacity.

