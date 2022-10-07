Protest for salary improvements for teachers in Hungary | News

Thousands of students mobilized this Wednesday in Budapest, capital of Hungary, demanding salary and labor improvements for teachers, as well as in defense of the right to demonstrate.

Approximately more than 10,000 students created a human chain through the center of Budapest, in a day that also included teachers and family members, on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day.

At the rally of more than 70 national educational institutions, participants carried signs and shouted slogans in support of educators, including the five Kölcsey High School teachers who were fired for taking part in a strike, while others received warnings.

Acts of protest against the situation of education and in support of teachers and professors in Hungary continue. In Kossuth square, in front of the parliament, there are quite a few people (they speak of 20 thousand people). pic.twitter.com/lhFjlChKWV

Assembled students and teachers also blocked traffic on the Margaret Bridge in central Budapest. Later, they protested peacefully in front of the Parliament building in Kossuth Square.

In the mobilization, the participants recalled that the teachers of this country are the ones with the lowest salaries in the European Union (EU) and the schools face difficult problems to carry out their work, because even “to buy chalk you have to carry out long processes administrative”.

Last September, the member of the Pedagogues’ Union (PSZ), Tamás Totyik, stated that “there is a very serious crisis in education”, emphasizing that lack of funding is one of the main problems.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government cut public education spending from 5.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2010 to 3.8 percent in 2021.





