Ebola deaths rise to 29 in Uganda | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed this Wednesday that 29 people died in Uganda, Africa, including four health workers, due to Ebola, while as of October 2 eight people had been reported dead since the start of the new outbreak in that country.

“Sixty-three confirmed and probable cases have been reported, including 29 deaths. Ten health workers have been infected and four have died,” the health organization said.

According to the international organization, the vaccines used successfully to stop the recent Ebola epidemics in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are not effective against the type of virus that circulates in Uganda.

However, the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, explained that “several vaccines are in various stages of development against this virus”, and two of them “could start clinical trials in Uganda in the coming weeks”, he said.

For his part, the WHO representative in Uganda, Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam declared from his Twitter account “the need for greater awareness and community mobilization to end the spread of the Ebola virus disease. I count on the media to support us in this regard, ”he said.

“One of the most important things in the response to the Ebola outbreak is to make sure that the health workers who provide the services are well protected,” he stressed.

Since September 20, Uganda has confirmed an outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD). The first case was detected in a 24-year-old man from Ngabano village, Madudu sub-county, Mubende district (centre), but cases have already been reported in four districts.

