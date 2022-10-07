75 deaths reported due to floods in Yobe, Nigeria | News

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) of Yobe, a state in northeastern Nigeria, reported on Wednesday that at least 75 people have died as a result of the floods that have affected a total of 255 communities since last May. of 17 localities of that region.

According to the executive secretary of the entity in the territory, Mohammed Goje, the gales that have been unleashed have forced the displacement of some 6,592 people, mainly in the territories of Bade, Karasuwa, Jakusko, Gujba and Gulani.

Goje explained that the storms have washed away ten main roads and caused the capsizing of at least 11 boats. In these incidents, more than 200 people have been injured.

“Those most affected by the floods have been those in the areas prone to them and along the waterways,” the official told local media. In addition, he lamented that in some areas the water recedes at a very slow pace.

The EMS representative in Yobe also assured that the disconnection of land routes makes it difficult to deliver aid to save lives.

However, by order of the local governor, Mai Mala Buni, work is under way to rebuild three of the roads and to provide alternative routes.

Official figures specify that until last Sunday there were more than 31,000 homes damaged by the floods of the last six months in that Nigerian region.





