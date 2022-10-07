Homicide rate in the US increases 4.3% during 2021 | News

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States (USA) announced this Wednesday that the homicide rate in the country experienced an increase of 4.3 percent in 2021 compared to 2020.

According to the entity, during the past year about 22,900 homicides were registered, which translates into a rate of 6.9 per 100,000 people, showing the highest proportion in the last 25 years.

However, the results offered in the report are partial, since the police departments of the cities of Los Angeles and New York were not included in the statistics, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, the Police Department of San Francisco and the Police Department of Phoenix, in Arizona, have not yet given their data to the FBI.

The 12 months of 2021, as of #NewYearsDay:

•20,658 gun deaths

•40,358 gun injuries

•691 mass shootings

•1,055 children (age 0-11) shot

•4,585 teenagers (age 12-17) shot

•1,236 incidents of defensive use

•1,988 unintentional shootings

~24,090 suicides [CDC estimate]

— The Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths)

January 1, 2022

The FBI changed the way it compiles information associated with crimes in local police departments, so given the absence of 40 percent of the data in the document, it warned that the newly published data is not entirely accurate.

However, in relation to the rate of armed robbery, the FBI report indicates that it experienced a decrease of 8.9 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, while criminal violence dropped to one percent.

While crimes against property decreased by 3.8 percent and violations increased by 3.4 percent.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



