Attack on kindergarten leaves at least 36 dead in Thailand | News

At least 36 people, including 24 children, is the preliminary balance of a massacre perpetrated this Thursday by a man against a nursery in the town of Na Klang, located in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu, in northern Thailand.

According to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), the murderer was a former police officer who committed suicide during the pursuit of law enforcement, after committing the multiple homicide with a firearm and knife, and finishing also to his family.

Similarly, the authorities confirmed hospital care for 12 injured, eight of them in critical condition.

Hospitals in the region are asking for blood donations of all kinds from residents in order to face this massive emergency and help the injured.

The country’s prime minister, Prayut Chan-ocha, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, saying he had ordered the police chief to go to the scene and coordinate the search and capture of the suspect.

The murderer was identified as Panya Kamrab, 34, who had been expelled last year from the Police Corps after being implicated in a drug trafficking case.





