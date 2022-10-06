UN, October 6 – RIA Novosti. The Kyiv regime did not represent the millions of citizens against whom it unleashed a war and whom it pushed out of the country, deputy head of the Russian delegation Konstantin Vorontsov said at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly.

According to him, the Kyiv regime has long become alien and hostile to those residents of Ukraine who cannot imagine their lives without participation in Russian civilization and from whom Vladimir Zelensky demanded a year ago to “get out to Russia.”

“It is extremely clear that this regime did not represent the millions of citizens against whom it unleashed a war and whom it personally pushed out of Ukraine,” Vorontsov said.

He noted that Russia could not but come to the aid of the long-suffering population of Donbass and stand up for the inhabitants of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.