MOSCOW, October 6 – RIA Novosti. The West is fomenting a nuclear war, and the puppet and unbalanced Vladimir Zelensky has turned into a monster whose hands can destroy the planet, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on Zelensky’s statement about NATO’s preventive strike on the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Zelensky, speaking at the Lowy Institute in Australia via video link, said that NATO should launch “preemptive” strikes on the Russian Federation, and not “wait for Russia’s nuclear strikes.”

“The West is inciting a nuclear war. Every person on the planet must realize that the puppet and unbalanced character Zelensky, pumped up with weapons, has turned into a monster whose hands can destroy the planet,” Zakharova wrote in the Telegram channel.