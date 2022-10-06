World

The Kremlin named those responsible for Zelensky’s statements about strikes on Russia

MOSCOW, October 6 – RIA Novosti. The United States and Great Britain actually direct the actions of Kyiv, and therefore they should be held responsible for the statements of Vladimir Zelensky, spokesman for the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.
Earlier, Zelensky said at a conference in Australia that NATO should launch a preemptive strike against Russia.
“It is these countries (the US and the UK – ed.) that de facto guide, manage activities and talk about intentions to protect to the very end. Therefore, it is they who are responsible and should be held accountable for the actions and statements of this person (Zelensky – ed.) and this regime,” Peskov said.
Ambassador to the United States responded to Pentagon statements about possible strikes on Crimea

