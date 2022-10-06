MOSCOW, October 6 – RIA Novosti. Europe has plunged into a never-before-seen energy crisis with unpredictable consequences for the economy, social sphere and security, writes Geopolitika.news columnist Zoran Meter.

The author wondered if Poland would take the place of Germany in Europe for the US. He noted that Warsaw does not have the same economic opportunities as Berlin, but it enjoys the support of Washington.

Meter said that the minds of European politicians have dried up. The EU is experiencing a severe energy crisis, the end of which cannot yet be foreseen, and the most difficult times are just ahead.

The EU authorities continue to say that they will find an alternative to Russian energy sources, but the replacement of fuel from Russia will be expensive, the observer noted. Meter also pointed out that the European Union was methodically moving towards the current crisis: the organization, on its own initiative, moved from long-term gas contracts to spot supplies. The situation in Ukraine exacerbated the problem.

The author criticized European politicians for handing out “guarantees” that the EU will survive the winter without Russian gas, subject to savings.

“Such measures are fatal for the industry and will contribute to the flight of capital from the EU, as well as the transfer of production from Germany to the United States, where the situation <…> still relatively favorable,” he warned.

Meter explained that the coming winter would be colder than usual in Europe. He called it a suicidal instinct for the EU to follow anti-Russian policies and threats to impose another batch of sanctions.

The observer also warned that the decision on the price ceiling for Russian energy carriers threatens Europe with the cessation of supplies. Germany is already in a difficult situation: Nord Stream traffic stopped after a recent explosion, Nord Stream 2 was never launched. Transit through Ukraine is also under threat. At the same time, the Germans cannot count on the Turkish Stream – its capacities are fully used to deliver gas to the countries of South-Eastern Europe and Turkey.

There are also serious problems in Italy: despite the contract with Algeria, the country has not been able to completely replace the falling volume of supplies from Russia, and one cannot seriously count on alternative energy sources.

Meter recalled the US criticism of European energy policy. The Americans blame Europe for the problems it faced when trying to abandon Russian energy sources, but it is on their orders that politicians in the EU act. At the same time, the recent undermining of the Nord Streams, from which Germany will suffer primarily, is beneficial only to the United States.

The author called Poland “the hyena of Europe”: the other day the country put forward demands to Germany for reparations for the Second World War. For the time being, Berlin is rejecting the claims, but Washington has already made the “EU locomotive” stop and roll in the opposite direction. Meter admitted that with American support, Warsaw would try to take the lead in the EU, although it did not have the economic resources to do so.

