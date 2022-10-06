French Annie Ernaux wins Nobel Prize for Literature 2022 | News

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to French writer Annie Ernaux, the Swedish Academy announced Thursday, reaffirming the privilege it offers European writers.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Nobel Prize in Chemistry for studies on molecular construction

According to the Swedish Academy, the award recognizes “the courage and clinical acuity” with which the author “uncovers the roots, alienations and collective limitations of personal memory.”

The entity‘s note states that Ernaux “believes in the liberating force of writing” and his “uncompromising” work is written in “simple” language and “scraped clean.”

BREAKING NEWS:

2022 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the French author Annie Ernaux “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.” pic.twitter.com/D9yAvki1LL

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize)

October 6, 2022

In her literary work, the French writer “reveals the agony of the class experience” and describes emotions such as “shame, humiliation, jealousy or the inability to see who you are”, with which she has achieved “something admirable and lasting “.

Ernaux was born in 1940 in Normandy, and made his literary debut in 1974 with “Les armoires vides”, although it was his fourth title, “La place” (1983) that launched his literary career.

Among his works published in Spanish are “El lugar”, “La mujer helada”, “La Vergüenza” or “El uso de la foto”.

According to her, her writing draws from autobiographical experiences and fuses fiction, sociology and history to narrate stories of her family or personal events such as her abortion or her breast cancer.

Ernaux had already won the French Language Prize in 2008 and was awarded the Formentor Prize 2019 for a work that, according to the jury, makes “a relentless exercise in truthfulness that penetrates the most intimate recesses of consciousness”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source