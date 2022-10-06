Erdogan says he believes in normalizing relations with Armenia

The meeting between Turkish President and Armenian Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and Nikol Pashinyan took place in Prague on Thursday and became the first meeting of the leaders of the two countries after a 13-year break.

“We also had a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan. I sincerely believe that we will be able to achieve our goal of full normalization based on good neighborly relations in our region,” Erdogan said at a press conference.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the meeting of the European Political Community, a conversation took place between Erdogan, Pashinyan and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev – the first meeting in this format and the first face-to-face conversation between Erdogan and Pashinyan – they had previously spoken by phone. The topic of the conversation was not disclosed.