World

US has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Poland, State Department says

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
Less than a minute

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 – RIA Novosti. The United States does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons in Poland and countries that joined NATO after 1997, said Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.
“We are not aware that this topic was raised during the negotiations. But I can say that the United States does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of NATO member countries that joined after 1997,” Patel said at a briefing.
Poland joined the alliance in 1999.
Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the deployment of American nuclear weapons in Poland is an open topic.
20:05

Lukashenka commented on Duda’s words about nuclear weapons

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Guterres’ office commented on Zelensky’s words about a nuclear strike on Russia

32 mins ago

In Italy, ten people were poisoned by a poisonous mandrake

48 mins ago

Biden pardons all those convicted of possession of marijuana

1 hour ago

65 fatalities reported after air strike in Tigray | News

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.