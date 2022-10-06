US has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Poland, State Department says

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 – RIA Novosti. The United States does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons in Poland and countries that joined NATO after 1997, said Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.

“We are not aware that this topic was raised during the negotiations. But I can say that the United States does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of NATO member countries that joined after 1997,” Patel said at a briefing.