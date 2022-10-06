World
US has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Poland, State Department says
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 – RIA Novosti. The United States does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons in Poland and countries that joined NATO after 1997, said Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.
“We are not aware that this topic was raised during the negotiations. But I can say that the United States does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of NATO member countries that joined after 1997,” Patel said at a briefing.
Poland joined the alliance in 1999.
Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the deployment of American nuclear weapons in Poland is an open topic.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked