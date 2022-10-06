In Italy, ten people were poisoned by a poisonous mandrake

ROME, Oct 6 – RIA Novosti. Ten people from the city of Pozzuoli near Naples were hospitalized after eating a poisonous mandrake, according to the Italian edition of Corriere della Sera.

Presumably, the plant came to them on the table under the guise of spinach.

One of the victims is in critical condition. The victims complained of hallucinations, abdominal pain and a sharp deterioration in well-being, which forced them to seek specialized help. The local medical service warned the ambulance staff about the possibility of the arrival of new patients.

According to the Neapolitan edition of Il Mattino, the victims ranged from 12 to 85 years old. These are two families who could buy greens in small brick and mortar shops near their homes.

The investigation into the circumstances of the mass poisoning was taken up by the carabinieri, who seized several batches of greens in the shops of the province of Naples. Law enforcement officers will have to trace the supply chain in order to detect potentially dangerous shipments.