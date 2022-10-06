World
Biden pardons all those convicted of possession of marijuana
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden announced a federal pardon for those convicted of possession of marijuana.
“I am announcing pardons for all those federally convicted of simple possession of marijuana,” Biden said in a statement released Thursday.
The US Attorney General, on behalf of the President, will develop a process for issuing certificates and pardoning individuals, the statement said. Thus, it will become easier for those convicted of these crimes to get a job and perform various social functions, Biden said. He also urged governors to make similar decisions at the state level to ensure that no one is imprisoned solely for possession of marijuana.
According to the statement, the US Department of Health was instructed to review the inclusion of marijuana in the list of substances controlled by special services in order to exclude it from the classification, which includes more dangerous heroin and LSD. “Our failed approach to marijuana has turned too many lives upside down. It’s time to right those wrongs,” the statement said.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked