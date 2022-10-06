65 fatalities reported after air strike in Tigray | News

The Tigray Foreign Office reported Thursday that at least 65 people were killed and more than 70 were injured after an airstrike on a school in the city of Adi Daero, which functioned as a shelter for people displaced by the conflict between the federal government of Ethiopia and the authorities of the region.

According to the entity, the air attack on the city of Ade Deiro is one of the deadliest during the almost two-year war, which has caused thousands of deaths and displaced millions of people.

He also added that the educational institution housed internally displaced people, after the Office of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia included the school in a list of refugee care centers.

Likewise, the survivors of the attack fled to the city of Shire, about 25 kilometers away from the scene of the events.

It is worth noting that the conflict between Ethiopia and Tigray began in November 2020, when the government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accused the main political party in Tigray, which headed Ethiopia’s ruling coalition until Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018. , of trying to reassert Tigray’s dominance over the country.

Since the conflict began, most communications have been disrupted for more than a year in Tigray, where the federal government has been battling regional forces.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



