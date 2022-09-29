China denounces new US cyberattacks | News

Chinese authorities published on Tuesday an investigative report on new evidence of cyberattacks against a university in the Asian country, which were promoted by the National Security Agency (NSA) of the United States.

The specialists have corroborated that a route could be made on the technical characteristics, the offensive weapons and the route of the attacks against the Northwest China Polytechnic University.

Experts from various European and Southeast Asian countries participated in the investigations. The results of their investigation were presented by the China National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center, in collaboration with the internet security company 360.

The report states that they discovered that the origin of the attacks took place in the Tailored Access Operations Office (TAO), affiliated with the National Security Agency (NSA), which presented its technical gaps and errors. operational during operations.

According to the investigation, the working time, language and behavior habits of the cyber attackers, as well as their operational faults, expose their direct links with TAO.

He further stated that the bureau used the man-in-the-middle attack platform “FoxAcid” to hack into the university’s internal computers and servers, and then deployed key servers with remote control weapons.

This attack is part of others already exposed by China, including the one that occurred on June 22 at the Shaanxi province polytechnic university, famous for its studies on aviation and the aerospace sector.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



