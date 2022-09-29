Israeli forces kill four Palestinians in Jenin | News

At least four Palestinians were killed and more than 40 wounded during a military raid by Israeli occupation forces on a refugee camp in Jenin, in the northern West Bank.

The incursion began with dozens of Israeli military vehicles entering the camp at approximately 0900 (0600 GMT).

The deaths were confirmed by the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) Ministry of Health, which identified the dead as Mohammad Mahmoud Alouneh, Ahmad Nathmi Alawneh, Mohammad Abu Naaseh and Abed Fathi Hazem.

The Jenin hospital director said two youths were wounded by live bullets in the chest during the clashes, calling their condition serious, and a third was wounded in the feet.

The Jenin Brigade, the local branch of the Al-Quds Brigades, stated that its fighters fired heavy bullets at the occupation forces and their vehicles in the vicinity of the Jenin camp.

The occupation forces brought in military reinforcements, accompanied by two military bulldozers, surrounded the city of Jenin from all directions and prevented ambulances from reaching the besieged area, as clashes continue.

Authorities and political parties declared a day of mourning and a general strike with shops closed in most West Bank cities, including Jenin, Nablus, Ramallah and Hebron.

Israeli forces have been carrying out raids and killings almost every night in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in Jenin and Nablus, where the Palestinian armed resistance is becoming more organized and new groups of fighters have formed.

More than 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the 1967 occupied territories since the beginning of the year, including 51 in the besieged Gaza Strip during Israel’s three-day assault in August.

More than 30 of those killed were from Jenin or were killed in the Jenin region of the occupied West Bank.





