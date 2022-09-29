Beijing demands that the US respect the principle of one China | News

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Wednesday demanded the United States abide by its commitment to the “one China” principle in a simple and direct manner.

CMIO.org in sequence:

China denounces new US cyberattacks

The spokesman made the remarks at a daily news conference while commenting on US Vice President Kamala Harris’s words that Washington would continue to deepen its “unofficial ties” with Taiwan.

“We also noted that Harris said ‘China is undermining key elements of the rules-based international order,’ during his visit to Japan,” Wang noted, adding that however, the United States itself is the “destroyer of the international order.”

#China requires to #USA honor their commitment to the One China policy and declare their opposition to all separatist activities in Taiwan, after the US vice president said they will continue to deepen their unofficial ties with Taiwan pic.twitter.com/bBY85BoJVA

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

September 28, 2022

The official recalled that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ignored China’s dissuasion for four months about her visit to China’s Taiwan region in August.

Pelosi referred to Taiwan as a “country,” which seriously violates China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, harms Beijing-Washington relations, and undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The spokesperson also pointed out that the “one China” principle is a prevailing consensus of the international community and a basic norm governing international relations.

#China denounces that some US politicians abuse the concept of “national security” to limit trade and put barriers to trade with exclusive and discriminatory laws pic.twitter.com/nQ24EzTrh2

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

September 28, 2022

In addition, it is the political foundation for the establishment and development of diplomatic relations between China and the United States.

The United States clearly recognized in the three Sino-US joint communiques that there is only one China and that Taiwan is part of China, and recognized the PRC government as the sole legal government of China, Wang noted.

He added that the US side has clearly stated that it has no intention of infringing on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity or intervening in the country’s internal affairs, nor pursuing a “two China” or “one China, one Taiwan” policy. .

“We urge the US side to honor its commitments, revert to the three Sino-US joint communiques and the ‘one China principle’ in their true and original forms,” ​​the spokesman said.

In addition, the spokesman called on Washington to “reaffirm its commitment to the ‘one China’ principle simply and directly, and declare its opposition to all ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities with absolute clarity.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source