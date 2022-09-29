Hurricane Ian advances with category 4 towards Florida, USA | News

The National Hurricane Center (NHC, acronym in English) of the United States (USA), reported this Wednesday that Hurricane Ian is moving towards the west coast of the state of Florida, and during its journey it intensified to category 4 of 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Work progresses to recover electric service in Cuba

According to the entity, the meteorological phenomenon has maximum sustained winds of 195 and 250 kilometers per hour (km/h) and its center is located about 150 kilometers southwest of the city of Naples, and about 100 kilometers southwest of Punta Gorda, in Florida.

“Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous hurricane,” the NHC said in its latest alert.

Although after passing through Cuba the hurricane weakened slightly, during the early morning it moved at a speed of 16 km/h in a north-northeast direction, which led to an increase in the intensity of the winds when it reached the sea.

The NHC forecasts that the center of Ian will pass west of the Florida Keys and move closer to the coast later today, although hurricane-force winds are expected to begin well before the storm makes landfall.

In this sense, the occurrence of dangerous storm surges is expected, which, combined with the tide and the winds, can cause sea level rises in low-lying areas of beaches and keys on the west coast of Florida.

Likewise, it warns about possible occurrences of flash floods, caused by the force of the rains and the wind.

Ian hit Cuba on Tuesday, leaving two dead as it passed through the province of Pinar del Río, to the west of the island.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source