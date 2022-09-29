Four regions in Ukraine ask to join Russia | News

The four regions in Ukraine that have submitted to a referendum to join Russia have called on the Kremlin to consider joining Russian territory, in messages sent by their respective leaders to President Vladimir Putin.

Majority of four Ukrainian regions support Russia membership

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I am writing to you on behalf of the people of the Lugansk region,” begins the text of the appeal by the leader of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (PLR), Leonid Pásechnik, to the Russian president.

“Considering that the population of the republic approved the decision in the referendum, I ask you to consider the question of the RPL’s accession to Russia as a subject of the Russian Federation,” he said.

In another message, now from the head of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, he also asks the Russian leader to proclaim accession to Russia’s territory.

Regarding Zaporizhia, the head of the Administration of that region, Evgueni Balitski, also asked Putin to proclaim the region as a new constituent entity of Russian territory.

Donestk, which together with Lugansk, two Russian-speaking entities, is located in the Donbas region, which has been recaptured by Russian troops as part of their special operation launched in Ukraine since February.

The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, has already sent an appeal to the Russian authorities with a request for support for entry into the Russian federation.

The territories in Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia held referendums from September 23 to 27 to decide whether to join Russia. In a massive participation of the population, the ‘yes’ vote won by an absolute majority in the four territories.

In this sense, the leaders of the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, in eastern Ukraine, are on their way to Moscow to formalize the annexation to Russia after the “referendums” held in four Ukrainian territories, controlled by Russian troops.

The process of integrating new regions into the Russian Federation can take some time, as it requires the approval of the president and parliament.

Russia affirms that it will continue military operation in Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the military campaign in Ukraine will continue after the incorporation of four Ukrainian regions, where in recent days they have held annexation referendums, condemned by the international community.

“As you know, not all the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic has already been liberated. We are talking about the territory on its 2014 borders. That is why, at a minimum, the entire Donetsk People’s Republic must be liberated,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, at his daily press conference.

