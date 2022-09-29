North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into the East Sea | News

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, the South’s neighboring country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JMC) said Wednesday night.

South Korea and the US begin military tests in the East Sea

It is the second North Korean missile launch this week, amid rising tensions in the region and as the United States and South Korea carry out massive military exercises in the area of ​​the East Sea, also known as the Sea of ​​Japan, known as opposed by the Pyongyang government.

The four-day exercise, which began Monday, is the first training exercise involving a US aircraft carrier, the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan, since 2017.

#China reiterates position in favor of peace and stability on the Korean peninsula, amid growing tensions over new military tests and possible visit by Kamala Harris to the Demilitarized Zone on the border between the two Koreas pic.twitter.com/IzNPWdgzNZ

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

September 28, 2022

US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the demilitarized zone separating the rival Koreas during her visit to the South.

Harris is scheduled to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday.

Previously, the EMC of the South Korean Armed Forces specified that the launches occurred between 6:10 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. (local time), from the Sunan region.

JUST IN: North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile. South Korean military officials announced that North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of ​​Japan at around 6:53 AM Sunday. pic.twitter.com/aIURKJ9Cyh

— BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking)

September 25, 2022

Sunan is home to North Korea’s main international airport, which the military has frequently used for missile tests.

In this regard, the South Korean National Security Council condemned the North Korean tests; meanwhile, the US State Department considered that they represent a danger to nearby nations and the international community.

US @VP Kamala Harris led meetings with Australian and South Korean leaders in Tokyo today, emphasizing the US commitment to regional peace and security in the wake of North Korea’s recent ballistic missile test. pic.twitter.com/TybilU8kAc

— Madam Vice President Harris is THEE GOAT! (@flywithkamala)

September 27, 2022

Likewise, the Japanese Coast Guard urged the vessels to navigate with caution in the seas of the area, after the Japanese Vice Minister of Defense, Toshiro Ino, ratified the fall of one of the missiles, detailing that it flew between 300 and 350 kilometers to about 50 kilometers high.

Ino also condemned the launch of missiles by North Korea, because they violate the resolutions of the Security Council of the United Nations (UN).

So far in 2022, some 20 weapons tests have been reported by North Korea, including the expulsion of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, which ended the self-imposed test deadline for this type of projectile in 2017.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



