Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Southwest Florida, USA | News

The National Hurricane Center of the United States (USA) reported this Wednesday that Hurricane Ian, category 4, made landfall near Cayo Costa, located southwest of Florida.

Through its account on the social network Twitter, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) specified that it arrived in the territory with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (mph) or 240 kilometers per hour (km / h).

Upon making landfall at approximately 3:00 p.m. (local time), the entity described Hurricane Ian as “extremely dangerous” as its winds are close to category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, this being the maximum.

305 PM EDT Sep 28 — Hurricane #Ian has made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane near Key Coast, Florida with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. The minimum pressure from Air Force Reconnaissance Hurricane Hunters was 940 mb.

Ian has brought storm surge and torrential rain to much of the state, while downed trees and damage to multiple vehicles have already been reported.

The hurricane entered the area of ​​the Sanibel and Captiva islands, and they estimate that its trajectory will be to the north, threatening the urban centers of Orlando and Tampa. In addition, local media have reported that thousands of people are without electricity.

For his part, the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, stated that they are prepared to respond to the emergency in the state.

“We have fleets of high-altitude vehicles, 42,000 linemen, 7,000 National Guardsmen and 179 aircraft ready to help,” he declared through his Twitter account.





