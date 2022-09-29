Erdogan wants to discuss Turkey’s diplomatic efforts on Ukraine with Putin

ANKARA, September 28 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he highly appreciates the talks planned on Thursday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Turkish leader intends to extensively discuss Ankara’s diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

Earlier, the Turkish leader said he hoped for telephone conversations with Putin on Thursday.

“I highly appreciate, God forbid, tomorrow’s talks. We intend to discuss the Ukrainian crisis, our diplomatic efforts,” the Turkish president said.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that negotiations between the President of the Russian Federation and his Turkish counterpart are not yet planned.