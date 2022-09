Erdogan hopes for a quick launch of Russian agricultural products on the markets

In Istanbul on July 22, two interconnected documents were signed to address the problems of supplying food and fertilizers to world markets. Documents are a single package. The first one, the memorandum, assumes the obligation of the UN to remove various restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. The second defines the algorithm for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from the Black Sea ports controlled by Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that grain is not supplied to the countries that were previously discussed.