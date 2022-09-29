World
Erdogan hopes for a quick launch of Russian agricultural products on the markets
ANKARA, September 28 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that he hopes for the early start of the channel to bring Russian agricultural products to world markets.
In Istanbul on July 22, two interconnected documents were signed to address the problems of supplying food and fertilizers to world markets. Documents are a single package. The first one, the memorandum, assumes the obligation of the UN to remove various restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. The second defines the algorithm for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from the Black Sea ports controlled by Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that grain is not supplied to the countries that were previously discussed.
“I hope that this channel will start working in the near future and Russian products will be delivered to countries in need,” Erdogan told reporters.
When asked if there were still obstacles to the launch of this channel, the Turkish president replied: “I hope not.”
Translation by RJ983
