Erdogan said there are no problems with Russia on the gas issue

ANKARA, September 28 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara has no problems with Russia on gas supplies, according to him, negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on this topic are aimed at “a good result.”

“We will not have problems with gas in winter. After the start of exploitation of the Black Sea natural gas, Turkey will experience relief on this issue. We have no problems with Russia on this issue. My negotiations with Mr. Putin on this topic are positive, I hope for good results,” the Turkish leader told reporters.