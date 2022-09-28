Azerbaijan denied reports of ceasefire violations

BAKU, 28 September – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan denied the reports of the Armenian side about the violation of the ceasefire regime on the border by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The Armenian Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijan on Wednesday of firing mortars at Armenian positions on the border. Later, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported that its soldier was wounded as a result of shelling by the Armenian armed forces.

“The information disseminated by the Armenian side about the violation of the truce by the units of the Azerbaijani army by firing from mortars and large-caliber small arms is not true. By replicating such reports, the Armenian Ministry of Defense is thereby trying to hide the fact of violation of the truce by the Armenian side,” the press service of the defense ministry said in a statement. Azerbaijan.

According to the press release, the units of the “Azerbaijani army took adequate retaliatory measures only to suppress the enemy’s firing points.”