Jarbas Barbosa da Silva is elected director of PAHO | News

The Brazilian Jarbas Barbosa da Silva Jr. was elected as the new president of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for the next five years, after several rounds of voting.

Among the applicants was the Mexican Nadime Gasman, president of the National Institute for Women, who was the only woman who applied to lead PAHO.

In this regard, the representation of Mexico, in charge of the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo Perez-Gatell, requested a more transparent vote to know in real time who votes on the ballots.

However, the election was carried out under the procedures maintained by PAHO in this type of process, which are secret.

Barbosa da Silva, who was deputy director of the organization since 2018, won the vote by 21 votes in favor and 16 against the candidate nominated by Panama, Camilo Alleyne.

PAHO depends on the World Health Organization (WHO), whose Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was present at the election held this Wednesday during the 30th Pan American Sanitary Conference held in Washington.

Barbosa da Silva knows the organization well, of which he is deputy director and in which he held other positions in the past. An expert in public health, he also worked in the Brazilian Ministry of Health and presided over the Health Regulatory Body of his country (ANVISA).

Dr. Barbosa will begin his five-year term on February 1, 2023, succeeding Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, from Dominica, who has led PAHO since 2012.

The nominees to head PAHO for the next five years were, in addition to Barbosa da Silva, Camilo Alleyne (nominated by Panama), Florence Duperval Guillaume (Haiti), Nadine Flora Gasman Zylbermann (Mexico), Fernando Ruiz Gómez (Colombia ) and Daniel Salinas (Uruguay).

