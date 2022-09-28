More than a million people were left without power in Florida due to Hurricane Ian

WASHINGTON, September 28 – RIA Novosti. More than 1 million people were left without electricity in the US state of Florida due to Hurricane Ian, according to Poweroutage.com, which aggregates data from network companies in North America online.

“Disconnected consumers – 1 million 39 thousand 877”, – indicated in the statistics as of 16.30 local time (23.30 Moscow time).

Thus, almost 10% of the state’s total number of electricity consumers of 11 million people remain without electricity in Florida.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday. The US National Hurricane Center has assessed Ian as a “very severe Category 4 hurricane.”

The maximum wind speed inside the hurricane exceeds 240 kilometers per hour.

Earlier, the US Border Patrol reported more than 20 Cuban migrants missing off the coast of Florida after their ship sank due to bad weather.

Hurricane Ian passed through western Cuba on Wednesday night, intensifying to a Category 5 maximum on the Saffir-Simpson scale. After the impact of the elements, the Caribbean island was completely de-energized, two people died in the province of Pinar del Rio. More than 50 thousand people in the west and in the central part of the country were evacuated.