Pashinyan accuses Azerbaijan of attacking Armenia’s sovereignty

YEREVAN, September 29 – RIA Novosti. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Azerbaijan has carried out new attacks, which are an attack on the sovereignty and democracy of Armenia.

The Armenian Defense Ministry on Wednesday accused Azerbaijan of firing mortars at Armenian positions on the border. The department said that three Armenian soldiers were killed. In turn, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan stated that the Azerbaijani military came under fire from the Armenian Armed Forces. Baku said that one Azerbaijani soldier was wounded.

“As a result of a new attack by Azerbaijan, three Armenian soldiers were killed today on the territory of Armenia. This is an attack on the independence, sovereignty and democracy of Armenia. The Azerbaijani invasion must be condemned and stopped,” Pashinyan wrote on Twitter.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry stated that “on September 28, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, illegally located on the sovereign territory of Armenia, using mortars and large-caliber weapons, once again grossly violating the ceasefire, opened fire on the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.”

The Foreign Ministry called the incident “another provocation, which is a continuation of the large-scale aggression launched on September 13 against the territorial integrity of Armenia.”

September 25, 16:19 Azerbaijan did not recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia, Pashinyan said

“This confirms the fears of the Armenian side that Azerbaijan intends to continue the use of force and pursue its maximalist policy. Moreover, such a provocation by Azerbaijan aims to disrupt the meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries, the organization of which is being discussed,” the statement says.

“In the current situation, we call on the international community to put pressure on the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan by taking effective steps and applying appropriate mechanisms to strictly observe the ceasefire,” the Foreign Ministry added.

On the night of September 13, hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the parties accused each other of starting the aggravation. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military fired at the border areas of Armenia – Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, Syunik regions (connects Armenia with Iran) using artillery and drones. These territories have nothing to do with Karabakh. Baku stated that the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of intending to disrupt the peace process. Both sides reported casualties among their military.

By morning, the parties agreed on a ceasefire. As the head of the international committee of the Federation Council Grigory Karasin told RIA Novosti, a truce on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan was achieved thanks to the efforts of Russia, including after a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the work of the Russian Foreign Ministry. The Collective Security Council of the CSTO reached an agreement to send a mission to Armenia headed by the organization’s Secretary General Stanislav Zas.