US offers Denmark assistance in investigating Nord Stream explosions

WASHINGTON, September 29 – RIA Novosti. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called his Danish counterpart Morten Bedskov to discuss Washington’s assistance in investigating the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, the Pentagon said.

“Defense Minister Lloyd Austin called Danish Defense Minister Morten Bedskov today to discuss the recent Nord Stream explosions near the Danish island of Bornholm,” the statement said.

“Minister Austin has offered full assistance to Denmark, which is launching an investigation into the bombings,” the ministry added.

They also stressed that the ministers agreed to continue joint work “as the situation develops.”

Yesterday, 22:25 Pentagon says US not involved in Nord Stream incident

On Monday, September 26, incidents occurred simultaneously on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe – two gas leaks were discovered at Nord Stream and one at Nord Stream 2 near Bornholm Island. Germany, Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage.

The Russian side officially requested information from Denmark about the emergency at Nord Stream as soon as the incident became known. The Danish authorities notified the Russian Federation about the explosions at the site of the gas leak. The operator of Nord Stream, Nord Stream AG, reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines was unprecedented, and it was impossible to estimate the timing of repairs.

The work of Nord Stream has been suspended since the end of August due to problems with the repair of Siemens turbines caused by Western sanctions. However, the pipeline remained filled with gas. Nord Stream 2, completed in 2021 but never put into operation, has also already been filled with gas.