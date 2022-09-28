MOSCOW, September 29 – RIA Novosti. The leadership of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, flew to Moscow “to make a historic decision,” Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson region administration, said in his Telegram channel.

The post is supported by a photo with the leaders of the above regions Vladimir Saldo and Yevgeny Balitsky, as well as the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin near the gangway of the plane. The head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik, is not in the picture.

“Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics have gathered in Moscow to make a historic decision. Very soon we will become new subjects of the Russian Federation,” Stremousov said.

Referendums in Donbass and Liberated Territories

Referendums on the issue of joining Russia were held from September 23 to 27 in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. The public addressed the authorities of the regions with the initiative to immediately hold a vote. According to the results of processing 100 percent of the ballots in the DPR, 99.23 percent of those who voted for joining Russia, 98.42 percent in the LPR, 87.05 percent in the Kherson region, and 93.11 percent in the Zaporozhye region.

According to representatives of the republics and regions, joining Russia will secure their territories and restore historical justice. In their opinion, this decision is extremely necessary in the context of constant acts of terror by the Ukrainian authorities and NATO members, who supply weapons to kill civilians.

Vladimir Putin said on September 21 that Russia would support the decision, which will be made by the residents of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

Yesterday, 19:22 Rogov promised a referendum in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kyiv

“Defended their right”

Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, said that the results of the referendums showed that the people there defended their right to be part of Russia. “This is the courage, the will of people who have been going for eight years to determine their own destiny. They could not be broken, they could not be frightened, they could not be subdued. They were able to do it, they made their decision,” he stressed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that in the near future there will be a stage of joint actions to implement the past referendums. “In the near future, a crucial stage of our joint actions is ahead to fulfill the aspirations of the residents of the DPR, LHP, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to be together with Russia,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Federation Council may consider the laws necessary for the entry of new subjects into the Russian Federation at a meeting on October 4, Andrei Klishas, ​​chairman of the Federation Council committee on constitutional legislation, told RIA Novosti. “If the State Duma considers the relevant laws, the Federation Council can include it in the agenda of the meeting on October 4 and consider it,” he said. Earlier, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the plenary sessions of the State Duma would be held on October 3 and 4 and noted that the schedule had been adjusted due to the need for deputies to make legislative decisions based on the results of referendums.