MOSCOW, September 28 – RIA Novosti. The authorities of Abkhazia pay attention and respect to the will of the residents of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions at referendums, consider their holding as disagreement with the policy of Ukraine, Foreign Minister of Abkhazia Inal Ardzinba said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“On behalf of the head of state Aslan Georgiyevich Bzhaniya, we are closely monitoring the situation. We treat the position of people with attention and respect, this is their initiative, (the people) who live there, people who do not agree with the principles of policy formation in Ukraine, with in fact, clear and serious manifestations of neo-Nazi aspirations that are evident today in Ukraine. We consider this as people’s disagreement with this policy,” Ardzinba said.

A referendum on the issue of joining Russia was held from 23 to 27 September in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

The public addressed the regional authorities with the initiative to immediately hold referendums. According to representatives of the republics and regions, joining Russia will secure their territories and restore historical justice. In their opinion, this decision is extremely necessary in the context of constant acts of terror by the nationalist authorities of Ukraine and NATO members, who supply weapons to kill civilians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will support the decision, which will be made by the residents of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.