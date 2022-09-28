MOSCOW, September 28 – RIA Novosti. There are many people in Ukraine who are first accused of high treason or collaborationism, and then used as leverage in negotiations with Russia on the exchange of prisoners of war or exchange them themselves, said Valentin Rybin, a lawyer for Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“Very many. People are accused of high treason, and of collaborationism, and of many, many articles that are “sewn” literally only in order to immerse a person in a pre-trial detention center, detain him and then use him as a certain lever in negotiations on the exchange of prisoners of war,” Rybin said, answering a question about how often in Ukraine people are accused of treason.

He stressed that if people are not changed, then in the future they are already condemned and sent to prison.

“No one there is worried about the fate of people. Believe me, there are a lot of elderly people, a lot of people who were journalists, writers, public opinion leaders who are already in prison. And Ukrainian society allows itself to treat them quite cruelly,” – added the lawyer.