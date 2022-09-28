World

The leader of the German opposition apologized after the words about the Ukrainian refugees

BERLIN, September 28 – RIA Novosti. The leader of the German opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, Friedrich Merz, expressed regret and asked for forgiveness after accusing Ukrainian refugees of “social tourism” to Germany.
Merz earlier in an interview with Bild used the expression “social tourism”, saying that the refugees go “to Germany, back to Ukraine, to Germany, back to Ukraine.” The words of the head of the CDU were met with criticism, in particular from the head of the German Interior Ministry, Nancy Feser, who wrote on Twitter that the expression “social tourism”, which became the “anti-word of 2013”, is also unworthy of use by the Democrats in 2022.

“I regret the use of the words ‘social tourism’. This was a misrepresentation of a problem seen in isolated cases,” Merz tweeted after the criticism.

The politician explained that his remark concerned “exclusively the lack of registration of refugees”, and added that he was far from criticizing refugees from Ukraine.
“If my choice of words was perceived as offensive, I formally apologize,” Merz concluded.
Media: Europe stops helping refugees from Ukraine due to rising gas prices

