The leader of the German opposition apologized after the words about the Ukrainian refugees

Merz earlier in an interview with Bild used the expression “social tourism”, saying that the refugees go “to Germany, back to Ukraine, to Germany, back to Ukraine.” The words of the head of the CDU were met with criticism, in particular from the head of the German Interior Ministry, Nancy Feser, who wrote on Twitter that the expression “social tourism”, which became the “anti-word of 2013”, is also unworthy of use by the Democrats in 2022.