Poland threatened Russia in case of “use” of nuclear weapons in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, September 28 – RIA Novosti. Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said that NATO’s response to Russia’s possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine should be non-nuclear, but “destructive.”

“As far as we know, (Russian President Vladimir – ed.) Putin is threatening to use tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine, and not attack NATO, which means that NATO must respond in the usual way. But the response must be destructive,” Rau said in a statement. broadcast on NBC News.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a recent address to the Russians, warned those who “are trying to blackmail Russia with nuclear weapons” that “the wind rose could turn in their direction.”

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Tuesday in his Telegram channel that if Russia is forced to use the most formidable weapon against Kyiv, NATO will not directly intervene in the conflict, because, according to him, overseas and European countries will die in a nuclear apocalypse. demagogues are not going to.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that an open confrontation with the United States and NATO is not in the interests of Russia, Moscow hopes that the administration of US President Joe Biden understands the risks of escalation around Ukraine.