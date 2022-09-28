SIMFEROPOL, September 28 – RIA Novosti. Zaporozhye region is no longer part of Ukraine, this decision is final and irreversible, said the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”, a member of the main council of the administration of Zaporozhye region Vladimir Rogov.

After processing 100% of the ballots at the referendum in the Zaporozhye region, more than 93.11% of voters voted for reunification with Russia. The Electoral Committee approved this decision, there were no gross violations and no comments during the referendum.

“The official results of the referendum have been summed up. The Zaporozhye region is no longer part of Ukraine and has officially withdrawn from it. This decision is final and irreversible. We are returning home, to Russia,” Rogov told RIA Novosti.

According to him, the tactics of the Kyiv authorities of intimidation, shelling and terrorist attacks in the Zaporozhye region could not break the spirit of the people and their desire to return to their historical homeland in Russia.