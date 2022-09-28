The Poles have found an original way to save themselves from the energy crisis

MOSCOW, September 28 – RIA Novosti. Residents of Poland, fearing power outages, are snapping up tourist gas stoves, hoping to save on electricity and not be left without food in the event of a blackout, writes Business Insider Polska.

“There is a 100 percent increase in interest in the purchase of tourist stoves in stores. Poles are thus protected from potential power outages. It is assumed that gas portable stoves should help those who cook using induction hobs,” the material says.

The publication cites the story of a local resident Evelina, who purchased a tourist stove and a gas cylinder. A woman who uses an induction cooker every day for cooking, because of the information about possible power outages, decided to protect her family in this way.

“We talked with friends about possible options, and it was they who suggested this idea to us. They themselves have been using such a stove for eight years, they also advised us to buy a larger gas cylinder so that it lasts longer,” Evelina said.

According to the woman, many of her friends do the same. “There is a growing concern not only about the lack of electricity, but also about high bills. A gas stove can help save a little on the household budget,” she said.

According to BI, for example, online store Allegro said that the demand for such plates is great and constantly growing – sales volumes are already 110% higher than in the same period last year.

Western countries are faced with rising energy prices and a surge in inflation due to the imposition of sanctions against Moscow and the policy of abandoning Russian fuel. Against the backdrop of a rise in the price of fuel, primarily gas, the industry in Europe has largely lost its competitive advantages, which also affected other sectors of the economy. Also, the United States and European countries are facing record inflation in decades.

