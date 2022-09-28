“In response to this further escalation, we intend to impose new sanctions against individuals and entities that are involved in this latest attempt to undermine the principles of state sovereignty,” Trudeau said in a statement posted on his website.

The referendum on joining Russia started on September 23 in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Voting lasted five days, until September 27th. The public addressed the regional authorities with the initiative to immediately hold referendums. According to representatives of the republics and regions, joining Russia will secure their territories and restore historical justice. In their opinion, this decision is extremely necessary in the context of constant acts of terror by the Ukrainian authorities and NATO members, who supply weapons to kill civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would support the decision, which will be made by the residents of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.