SIMFEROPOL, September 28 – RIA Novosti. Zaporozhye region may become part of the Russian Federation in the coming days, said the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia”, a member of the main council of the regional administration Vladimir Rogov.

After processing 100% of the ballots at the referendum in the Zaporozhye region, it was found that more than 93.11% of voters voted for reunification with Russia, the head of the regional election commission, Galina Katyushchenko, said earlier.

“Now we are turning to the Russian Federation and waiting for a response from the President of Russia. I hope that in the coming days we will become an integral part of a united Russia,” Rogov told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, a representative of the regional administration told RIA Novosti that the head of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, intends to visit Moscow after the announcement of the results of the referendum.