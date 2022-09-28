Authorities of the Zaporozhye region: ZNPP should become the property of Russia

SIMFEROPOL, September 28 – RIA Novosti. Zaporizhzhya NPP, after the region becomes part of the Russian Federation, should become the property of Russia as soon as possible, no separate statuses and subordination of the nuclear power plant are needed, said Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the movement “We are with Russia”, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region.

After processing 100% of the ballots in the referendum in the Zaporozhye region, more than 93.11% of voters voted for reunification with Russia, the head of the regional election committee, Galina Katyushchenko, said earlier. The Electoral Commission approved this decision. There were no gross violations or any remarks during the referendum.

07:45 Rogov expressed hope that Zaporozhye will become part of Russia in the coming days