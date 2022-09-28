DONETSK, September 28 – RIA Novosti. Latvian citizen Alina Gerlinya, who came to Donetsk to observe the referendum on the DPR joining the Russian Federation, admitted that she was afraid to return home and would stay in Russia in the near future.

Earlier, the official representative of the non-political service of the European Union, Peter Stano, said that the EU considers observation of referendums on accession to the Russian Federation a violation, and allows sanctions against observers from EU countries.

One of these observers was 28-year-old Latvian citizen Alina Gerlina.

“There is such a meme – disappointed, but not surprised. It’s just about it. The postmodern in which we live – statements from the EU are pouring in one after another, absolutely groundless, strange. Sometimes, I would say, Nazi. Because you can’t go across the rules that you yourself have established – namely, freedom of movement, freedom of speech, and so on,” Guerlina told RIA Novosti.

According to her, the European Union “is destroying itself in a barbaric way.”

According to the observer, her mother advised her to stay in Russia and not return to Latvia. At home, she faces a prison term, the girl believes.

“I would have been immediately taken at the border and taken to a pre-trial detention center … I would definitely have ended up in the dungeons. Judging by the fact that Russian-speakers are imprisoned under articles for violating EU sanctions and under articles for espionage in favor of Russia, this is from five years,” he says Alina.

At the same time, she does not regret that she came to the DPR as an observer.

“This is a historic event,” she explained to RIA Novosti.

Earlier, the CEC of the DPR announced that 99.23% of voters voted for the entry of the DPR into the Russian Federation in a referendum. 2,133,326 voters took part in the voting, which is 97.51% of the total number of voters.