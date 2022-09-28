It will be difficult for Kyiv to return the departed territories, experts say

BEIJING, September 28 – RIA Novosti. It will be very difficult for Ukraine to regain control over the regions in which the referendums were held, Kyiv will ask the West for increased support, however, a direct clash between the Russian Federation and Western countries is unlikely, Chinese political experts shared their opinions in an interview with Global Times.

Referendums on the issue of joining Russia were held from 23 to 27 September in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. According to the results of processing 100% of the ballots in the DPR, 99.23% of those who voted for joining the Russian Federation, 98.42% in the LPR, 87.05% in the Kherson region, and 93.11% in the Zaporozhye region.

“The current support from Western countries, including the supply of weapons and intelligence sharing, as well as the provision of military advisers, is not enough for Ukraine to enable Kyiv to retake the four regions,” Chinese military expert and television commentator Song Zhongping told the publication.

Russia is setting a new “starting point” for the next phase of its operation, he said, and Moscow is fully aware that it “cannot lose the battle.”

“Therefore, the West needs to consider whether to be more directly involved or not,” the expert added.

Cui Heng, a researcher at the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University, notes that the referendums will further escalate the conflict, as their holding has reduced the space for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

“The referendums will also force the West to expand military assistance to Ukraine, but since the US and the EU do not want the conflict to escalate into a nuclear war with Russia, direct military intervention from NATO is unlikely,” he said.

Cui Hongjian, director of the European Studies Department at the China Institute of International Studies, notes that against the background of the energy crisis in the EU and the upcoming midterm elections in the United States, “the West is unlikely to go into direct confrontation with Russia on the battlefield, and the Russian side clearly understands this.”

“The United States and Western countries that support Kyiv will face new pressure, because after the announcement of partial mobilization in Russia, it will be very difficult for Ukraine to regain control over these regions,” the experts’ opinion sums up the publication.